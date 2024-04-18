JOHN HINDERAKER: It Isn’t About Israel. “The evil that is now running rampant across our country is ostensibly directed at Israel, but Israel is only the pretext, a target of convenience. We have seen in recent months that ‘anti-Zionism’ is merely a cover for anti-Semitism. If Israel disappeared tomorrow, the anti-Semites here, in Western Europe and elsewhere, wouldn’t miss a beat. But it doesn’t stop there. In Iranian and al Qaeda ideology, Israel is only the Little Satan. America is the Great Satan. So, what would happen if someone brought an American flag to an anti-Israel demonstration? A few brave souls tried it.”