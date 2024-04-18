SHE’S RIGHT, YOU KNOW:
The worst part of the Trump presidency was the hate-drenched media spewing chaos and conspiracy theories. The best part was everything else. https://t.co/ovnj2tM5ME
— Mollie (@MZHemingway) April 16, 2024
