MARTIN HACKWORTH: It’s Time to Wean NPR From The Public Dole.

I haven’t listened to an NPR fund drive for over a decade, but I remember the pitch all too well (I have an entire collection of coffee mugs and tote bags): Only 1% of our funding comes from public funds; the rest is from you, our listeners. Won’t you please help? Now, that is true only if you don’t count the public funds that are funneled to NPR and the Corporation for Public Broadcasting in the form of subscriptions and fees from member stations.