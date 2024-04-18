WELL, THAT’S UNIVERSITIES’ RESPONSE TO EVERYTHING NOWADAYS, USUALLY CLOAKED — AS HERE — IN UNPERSUASIVE TALK OF “SAFETY.” “USC Canceling Valedictorian’s Commencement Speech Looks Like Calculated Censorship.” “To elaborate on the heckler’s veto point, behavior that gets rewarded gets repeated: If all it takes to cancel an event is that ‘discussion relating to [the event] has taken on an alarming tenor,’ that just encourages people with all sorts of views on all sorts of issues to try to shut down speakers simply by producing more ‘alarming’ chatter. And if there really were such serious threats that USC felt it had to shut down the event despite this risk, then USC should have at least expressly said that there were such serious threats, and stressed that it had called in law enforcement so that the threateners could be caught and punished.”