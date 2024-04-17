RICHARD FERNANDEZ: The “disinformation” game.

They need to make the right choices, yet these three billion people could be led astray by the purveyors of conspiracy theories, the WEF implies, thus destroying any hope of saving the global system unless responsible authorities intervene. Yet in the two most high profile examples of authorities suppressing ‘disinformation’, the cases of Brazilian Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes versus Twitter’s Elon Musk and the government of Scotland versus renowned writer J.K. Rowling, do not involve information but authority.

In the former case nobody is actually citing lies that Twitter is alleged to have spread in Brazil. Neither is Rowling, by refusing to accept transgender ‘women’ as identical to biological women being challenged on factual grounds. Her offense is that her remarks are ‘hateful.’ Elon’s offense is ‘obstruction of justice’ for allowing Morae’s foes a platform to attack him. Both cases have nothing to do with information and everything to do with authority.