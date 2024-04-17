IT’S TRUE, YOU KNOW:
People Angry About Low WNBA Salaries Prepared To Do Anything Except Watch WNBA https://t.co/YFKR8aseHf pic.twitter.com/TKHyFjS7es
— The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) April 17, 2024
IT’S TRUE, YOU KNOW:
People Angry About Low WNBA Salaries Prepared To Do Anything Except Watch WNBA https://t.co/YFKR8aseHf pic.twitter.com/TKHyFjS7es
— The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) April 17, 2024
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.