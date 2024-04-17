STANDING UP AGAINST TYRANNY: Court overrules attempted shutdown of Brussels conservative conference following legal challenge: A conference on National Conservatism is proceeding today in Brussels after a Belgian court ruled in the event’s favour against a police shutdown ordered by the local mayor, in what has been hailed as a “victory for free speech”.
