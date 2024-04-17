I DON’T THINK THEY HELP MUCH: Is It OK for Internists to Wear Masks Forever? “If you can’t believe we are still talking about this, that is sort of the point of the post.”

My internist managed to give me the flu while wearing an N95 mask. He looked awful, sat in the corner, and talked to me while a PA did the actual touching parts. I thought maybe he had cancer or something, but it turned out he had the flu. And a couple of days later so did I. Not a massive double-blind study, but it doesn’t inspire confidence. First time I got the actual full-blown flu in like a decade.