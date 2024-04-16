LIMIT THE CASH-COW ENROLLMENT OF FOREIGN STUDENTS VIA LAW OR TAX REGULATION AND YOU’D SOLVE MUCH OF THE CAMPUS ANTI-SEMITISM PROBLEM: Gaza Grilling Felled Two Ivy Presidents. Columbia Hopes to Avoid the Same Fate.

Four months after a congressional hearing prompted the resignations of two Ivy League university presidents, the leader of Columbia University is set to face questions Wednesday from the same committee trying to determine how she has protected students as protesters rage against Israel and the war in Gaza.

Columbia President Nemat “Minouche” Shafik has the advantages of hindsight and months to prepare. . . .

“Some of the worst cases of antisemitic assaults, harassment, and vandalism on campus have occurred at Columbia University,” said Rep. Virginia Foxx (R., N.C.) in a March statement. Foxx is the chairwoman of the House Education and Workforce Committee, which is holding the hearing.

Jewish students at Columbia have alleged incidents of assault, antisemitic graffiti like swastikas, calls for the destruction of Israel at rallies and speaking invitations from student groups to members of foreign terrorist groups.

Shafik, who became Columbia’s president on July 1, 2023, has defended the university’s actions following the Oct. 7 Hamas attacks on Israel.