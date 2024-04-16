NOTHING TO SEE HEAR, IGNORE THIS DISINFORMATION*: Massive cancer deaths study vindicates my warnings over covid boosters.
*Disinformation meaning: Inconvenient (to the “elites”) news.
NOTHING TO SEE HEAR, IGNORE THIS DISINFORMATION*: Massive cancer deaths study vindicates my warnings over covid boosters.
*Disinformation meaning: Inconvenient (to the “elites”) news.
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.