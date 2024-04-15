HIGHER EDUCATION BUBBLE UPDATE: CUNY prof says O.J. Simpson was guilty, but his acquittal was ‘necessary’ in a ‘racist legal system.’
Lol, Marc Lamont Hill.
HIGHER EDUCATION BUBBLE UPDATE: CUNY prof says O.J. Simpson was guilty, but his acquittal was ‘necessary’ in a ‘racist legal system.’
Lol, Marc Lamont Hill.
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.