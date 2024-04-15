WHY IS HIGHER EDUCATION SUCH A CESSPIT OF BIGOTRY AND KANGAROO COURTS? Expelled male student sues college for faulty rape trial: A male student who received oral sex from a female friend while he was blacked out was expelled from Amherst College two years later when the woman accused him of sexually assaulting her. “A male student accused of sexual assault and subsequently expelled by administrators at Amherst College recently sued the school for denying him due process and ignoring key evidence substantiating his claims of innocence. In February 2012, the male student—identified as “John Doe”—escorted his girlfriend’s roommate, identified as Sandra Jones, back to her residence hall where Jones then performed oral sex on him. Doe alleges that he was blacked out during the encounter. Roughly two years after the incident occurred, the female student accused Doe of sexually assaulting her and the school launched its own investigation. Doe was forced to partake in a school-led rape trial absent of any legal representation and eventually expelled after a panel of students and administrators found him ‘guilty.’”