No other country in the world would accept one single rocket fired into its territory.
Jews are told to feed the people raping their women and killing their children.
Enough.
It’s now pretty clear that the Iranian attack on Israel was an unmitigated disaster for Iran. It was an unbelievable humiliation. The world, and especially the region, saw Iran attempt to flex its muscles and fail miserably. The Arabs who helped Israel backed the strong horse,…
