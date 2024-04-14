MAYBE FOOD ISN’T ACTUALLY MEDICINE: “Food-As-Medicine” Trial Fails to Improve Health. Maybe it’s just, you know, food. Or maybe they’re using the wrong food as medicine (they’re following U.S. government dietary guidelins, after all, which suck.)

Either way, nobody’s paying attention to a big study that undermines the whole, uh, feedlot: “Despite a couple of stories on medical sites and an article on the study in JAMA just this week, the “null results” have had little noticeable effect so far on the Food-As-Medicine juggernaut. In February, the Department of Health and Human Services hosted its first ‘Food As Medicine’ summit, with three public-private partnerships already in place, while a dozen projects are underway at the new, partially industry-funded Food Is Medicine Institute at Tufts University.”

Follow The Science! Er, unless it threatens you self esteem, or especially your funding.