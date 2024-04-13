SMART DIPLOMACY:
Donald Trump had Iran broke.
Joe Biden gave the Iran Regime hundreds of billions of dollars in sanctions relief, credit and cash.
Iran is now attacking Israel with Joe Biden’s money.
— Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) April 13, 2024
I’m getting angrier every hour with the Biden Administration.
They’ve ushered in multiple wars. They did this!
They must not just be defeated in November – they must be shown a humiliating defeat so that no Democrat ever supports radical Left policies.
— Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) April 13, 2024
He’s right, you know.
UPDATE (From Ed):
This is why you don't say such idiotic things.
They come back to haunt you. https://t.co/5fHoiAdwN3
— Pradheep J. Shanker, M.D. (@neoavatara) April 13, 2024