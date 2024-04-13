SMART DIPLOMACY:

Iran is now attacking Israel with Joe Biden’s money.

Joe Biden gave the Iran Regime hundreds of billions of dollars in sanctions relief, credit and cash.

They must not just be defeated in November – they must be shown a humiliating defeat so that no Democrat ever supports radical Left policies.

They’ve ushered in multiple wars. They did this!

I’m getting angrier every hour with the Biden Administration.

He’s right, you know.

UPDATE (From Ed):

This is why you don't say such idiotic things.

They come back to haunt you. https://t.co/5fHoiAdwN3

— Pradheep J. Shanker, M.D. (@neoavatara) April 13, 2024