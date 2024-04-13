ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE AND APPLICATIONS: “If existential risk follows from technological innovation alone (as with the atomic bomb), then we should be paying attention to what the leading-edge engineers are achieving—the records that are falling in the sport of AI. But if existential risk will only come from how the technology gets applied, then we need to pay attention to what application developers and consumers are up to, and their process of adapting new technology is slower.”
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.