HIGHER EDUCATION BUBBLE UPDATE: Serial Plagiarist Claudine Gay To Teach ‘Reading And Research’ Ethics Class At Harvard.
It’s like hiring Jeffrey Dahmer to teach culinary ethics.
HIGHER EDUCATION BUBBLE UPDATE: Serial Plagiarist Claudine Gay To Teach ‘Reading And Research’ Ethics Class At Harvard.
It’s like hiring Jeffrey Dahmer to teach culinary ethics.
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.