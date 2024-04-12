IT IS WIDELY ACCEPTED* THAT INCARCERATION DOES NOTHING FOR PUBLIC SAFETY: Nunchuck-wielding maniac attacks podcaster, is promptly cut loose by NYC judge who also freed alleged subway assailant.
*Widely accepted by idiots and progressives. (BIRM.)
