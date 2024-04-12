SURE, LET THEM TALK. BUT LET’S LOOK AT WHAT AND WHO IS FUNDING ALL THE DEATH TO AMERICA. AND LET’S LOOK AT THEIR GREEN CARDS AND CITIZENSHIP. ARE THOSE IN ORDER? Free Speech, and Censorship.
Look, they want our attention. We should give it to them.
