GOOD FOR HER: JK Rowling to Radcliffe, Watson: Go Stuff Yourselves. “Celebs who cosied up to a movement intent on eroding women’s hard-won rights and who used their platforms to cheer on the transitioning of minors can save their apologies for traumatised detransitioners and vulnerable women reliant on single sex spaces.”
