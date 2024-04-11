BUT IF YOU’RE STILL A NEVER TRUMPER ARE YOU CAPABLE OF THOUGHT? Kurt Schlichter: Time to Rethink Your Never-Trumpism. “This is getting real. This is life and death. Not just for cops and soldiers, but maybe even for you and your family.”

Plus: “Now, this column isn’t directed towards the professional Never Trumper dorks, the treacherous weirdos who make a living off of going on MSNBC and selling out their former allies. This is for the Republicans who have thought about it and have a real problem with Donald Trump. I get it, even if I don’t agree. I would not particularly like voting for somebody who I don’t like. However, I like Donald Trump and will eagerly support him following his victory over my primary candidate, Ron DeSantis. But sometimes you need to do things you would rather not do. You have to let go of the anger. Even the governor got on board and endorsed the president once the primary results became clear.”