THE COUNTRY’S IN THE VERY BEST OF HANDS: TOP MEN? US Navy Deletes Tweet of USS McCain Captain Shooting Backwards Scoped AR.
Related: Now-Deleted Navy Photo Is So Bad Even the Space Force Called It Out.
THE COUNTRY’S IN THE VERY BEST OF HANDS: TOP MEN? US Navy Deletes Tweet of USS McCain Captain Shooting Backwards Scoped AR.
Related: Now-Deleted Navy Photo Is So Bad Even the Space Force Called It Out.
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.