VIDEO FROM FIRE: PRO-PALESTINIAN PROTESTOR INTERRUPTS DINNER AT BERKELEY DEAN ERWIN CHEMERINSKY’S HOUSE. Chemerinsky, a well-known First Amendment scholar, is also definitely a man of the left. Yet that hasn’t immunized him from the result of the endless “the personal is political” baloney the left has been pushing for my whole life. (Remember the glee over dinner interruptions during the Kavanaugh hearings?) Will there be any consequences for it, though? You know the answer…
