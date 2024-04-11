FEELGOOD STORY: Former Webster teacher reunites with 100 past students to watch eclipse.

It was a pinnacle moment for the former Webster science teacher, who’d spent over a decade sharing his passion for all things celestial with 14- and 15-year olds, and telling them to meet him in 2024 for the total solar eclipse bound for Rochester.

Moriarty, now 68, never thought a bunch of them would actually show up at his Brighton home for the occasion. . . .

About 100 former students descended on his driveway Monday, with camping chairs, sun-shaped cookies and champagne in tow. Many wore nametags with their year of graduation.

Some used canes now. Others had their dogs or spouses with them. All of them were eager to greet Moriarty, who towered above the crowd at 6-feet-7-inches, a shock of white hair and glasses bobbing from person to person.