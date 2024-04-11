GET WOKE, GO BROKE: In his analysis of this year’s law school rankings, David Lat notices something: “UC Law, San Francisco, formerly known as UC Hastings Law, dropped 22 spots in this year’s ranking to #82, after falling nine places in last year’s ranking. So since its board of directors voted to change its name in 2021 (because of Serranus Clinton Hastings’s involvement in the killing and dispossession of Native Americans), the school has dropped by 31 spots. Are respondents to U.S. News reputational surveys confusing UC Law, San Francisco, with the lower-ranked University of San Francisco School of Law (#165)?”