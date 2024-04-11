OH, IS IT TIME FOR ANOTHER ROUND OF “STOMP, STOMP, PANIC?” Despite No Serious Human Infections with “Super Bird Flu” in US, CDC Issues a Health Alert.
When will they realize that the entire covidiocy was “funny one time only.”
