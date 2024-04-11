IF WE WERE FAILING GIRLS AS BADLY AS WE’RE FAILING BOYS, THE FEMINISTS WOULD BE UP IN ARMS: Why boys fall behind.

The question is, why aren’t those of us who retain some sanity more up in arms? My guess is because most don’t realize how awful it is. Many parents of boys think it’s only their kid struggling. Many don’t look closely.

Some of this is illusory. Girls are given all the prizes and advanced placements. I saw girls rewarded for performances for which a boy would be failed. But you can only do that so much before the boys are discouraged. So, part of it is true. Our schools are treating our boys — and incidentally smart, unusual girls — as second class citizens. And it’s time the parents get very upset about it.