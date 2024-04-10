THEY CAN’T HELP IT, THEY ALWAYS HAVE TO BLAME AMERICA: Getting the Hiroshima Argument Wrong … Still. “Germany and Japan were bad. They were murderous aggressors that had to be stopped. The worst weapon in history was being chased by a bunch of different combatants in this very morally one-sided war, and using that weapon ended it, with destruction that could not be immediately matched, so humanity had time to be appalled and establish a taboo on further usage.”

There was a time when I doubted the morality of Hiroshima, Tokyo, and Dresden. Watching the world today, I’m glad that our forebears had the courage and moral clarity that too many parts of our society lack. And it’s funny that the same people who were all “punch a Nazi” a few years ago are now opposed to violence in opposition to, you know, actual Nazi sympathizers.