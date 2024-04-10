OF COURSE NOT, THEY SEE THE ISSUE AS THEIR LAST-HOPE DISTRACTION: Democrats Don’t Want You to Know How Moderate Trump’s Abortion Stance Is. “To the extent Trump adjusted at all, he moved to the middle. Biden has spent the last few decades moving to the extreme Left on abortion (and Israel, for that matter, although that’s much more recent). What does that tell us about the GOP and Democrat coalitions?”

Flashback: Trump Stakes Out Middle Ground in Abortion Wars. “The abortion wars aren’t over, and the likely result won’t look much like what either camp is imagining today. Donald Trump understands this, as shown in his recent offer to bring both sides together for a compromise. Does anyone else? A few lefty pundits do, which is why you see New York Times columns reassuring readers that yes, Donald Trump is still rabidly anti-abortion.”