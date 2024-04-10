WHY SCHUMER WON’T ALLOW MAYORKAS TRIAL: Seven leading Senate conservatives told journalists that Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) is petrified that allowing the Mayorkas Impeachment trial to go forward will seriously injure President Joe Biden’s re-election and the Democrats’ ability to keep Senate control.
