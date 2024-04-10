POLITICAL WARFARE: Gulp: Jonathan Chait Is Right. “The simple truth is that the Right doesn’t do any of these things, despite the fact that the media freaks out any time more than two conservatives get together to say anything. Suddenly we are all Nazis trying to instigate a Beer Hall Putsch. The Left, though, relies on harassment as their primary tactic. Not speeches. Not protests. But harassment.”
