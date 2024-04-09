CLIMATE CHANGE IS AN OBSESSION OF THE GLOBAL ELITES: Biden Is Spending $1 Trillion to Fight Climate Change. Voters Don’t Care. “A Journal poll, which surveyed voters in seven swing states in March, found that just 3% of 18-to-34-year-old voters named climate change as their top issue, with most citing the economy, inflation or immigration. That is roughly in line with voters of all ages, 2% of whom cited climate change as their top issue.”