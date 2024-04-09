UNC LAUNCHES SCHOOL OF CIVIC LIFE AND LEADERSHIP. It chose Duke classicist and Civil Discourse leader Jed Atkins as inaugural dean, too, which is a good sign: “Students surveyed in Duke’s program, Atkins said, are more likely than other students to have a faculty member as a mentor, to be friends with someone with different beliefs and have a sense of purpose. He also said these students are less likely to be anxious or lonely.” The reaction to the school from some UNC faculty suggests that maybe they could stand having a couple of friends with different beliefs…