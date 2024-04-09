I’VE MOVED ON FROM NAPOLEONIC WAR NOVELS AND WWII NOVELS TO FUTURISTIC WAR NOVELS: I’m very much enjoying the Sentenced to War series, a vaguely Starship Troopers sort of setting, except that military service can be imposed as a punishment for violating traffic laws. Very well-written, decent on the hard-SF action, page-turning stuff.
