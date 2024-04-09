NATALIE SOLENT: A “PALESTINIAN WRITER.” “The tweet calls Walid Daqqa ‘a Palestinian writer,’ as if he had been imprisoned for his writings – as if he were the sort of prisoner of conscience on whose behalf I used to write letters on that special blue Air Mail paper, back when I was a member of Amnesty International. . . . Amnesty’s writer, Erika Guevara-Rosas, did not say much about Moshe Tamam. She cited Walid Daqqa’s youthful age at the time, 24, but did not see fit to say that his victim Moshe Tamam was just 19. And she skips over some relevant details in that brief word ‘killed.’ Daqqa and his PFLP comrades did not just kill Moshe Tamam, they tortured him to death. They gouged out his eyes and castrated him. Then they murdered him.”

I remember when Amnesty International opposed torture and murder, instead of covering for torture and murder.