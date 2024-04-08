CDR SALAMANDER: Making The Right Statement in the West Pacific. “The United States, Japan, Australia and the Philippines will hold their first joint naval exercises, including anti-submarine warfare training, in a show of force Sunday in the South China Sea where Beijing’s aggressive actions to assert its territorial claims have caused alarm.”
