THERE IS A CRITICAL ERROR IN THIS ARTICLE: The West’s Descent Into Madness.

The West as a civilization has not descended into madness. If we had, the elite wouldn’t be trying to replace the people. It is the elites who, for almost 100 years, have seized the levers of power who are losing their minds. It started with the fall of the USSR that destroyed their conception of the future. And the news keep getting worse for them.

They are a bunch of rabid, wounded ideologues trying to destroy civilization to save themselves. And failing. At both tasks.