IT WOULD SEEM THIS VIOLATES INFORMED CONSENT: Why yes, that does sound about right.
If fourteen is too young for informed consent, such “treatments” should not happen at fourteen.
IT WOULD SEEM THIS VIOLATES INFORMED CONSENT: Why yes, that does sound about right.
If fourteen is too young for informed consent, such “treatments” should not happen at fourteen.
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.