April 8, 2024

NO, THE MENTALLY IMPAIRED, BY DEFINITION, AREN’T IN THE RIGHT MIND TO DECIDE MATTERS OF LIFE OR DEATH:  Canadian father fights for life of daughter approved for MAiD.

And before you say autism is not a mental impairment — perhaps. Depends on the person. On the other hand it makes some people very vulnerable to influence. And let’s put it this way: if the girl is allowed/helped to commit suicide, there are no take backs. Killing someone is not a valid form of treatment. Ever. It is particularly not a treatment for “I feel unhappy.” How many of us have felt terribly unhappy for years, before arriving at place of contentment or even happiness? Death has no improvement possible.

Posted at 2:00 am by Sarah Hoyt