NO, THE MENTALLY IMPAIRED, BY DEFINITION, AREN’T IN THE RIGHT MIND TO DECIDE MATTERS OF LIFE OR DEATH: Canadian father fights for life of daughter approved for MAiD.

And before you say autism is not a mental impairment — perhaps. Depends on the person. On the other hand it makes some people very vulnerable to influence. And let’s put it this way: if the girl is allowed/helped to commit suicide, there are no take backs. Killing someone is not a valid form of treatment. Ever. It is particularly not a treatment for “I feel unhappy.” How many of us have felt terribly unhappy for years, before arriving at place of contentment or even happiness? Death has no improvement possible.