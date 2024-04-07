WELL, BIDEN’S REALLY OLD. YOUNG PEOPLE ARE SUFFERING. OLDER PEOPLE ARE MOSTLY DOING OKAY ECONOMICALLY. SO IS IT REALLY A MYSTERY IF THIS IS HAPPENING? The polls are suggesting a huge shift in the electorate. Are they right? “Polls show former President Donald Trump is ascendant with the youngest bloc of the electorate, even leading President Joe Biden in some surveys, as less-engaged young voters spurn Biden. Meanwhile, Biden is stronger with seniors than he was four years ago, even as his personal image is significantly diminished since he was elected last time.”