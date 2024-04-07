IT’S ALREADY STARTED FOR 2024: John Hinderaker: The Coming Disinformation War. “A Democratic presidential campaign, representing the incumbent party, fabricated evidence that its Republican opponent and the eventual president-elect was a Russian agent, and the in-power party’s FBI legitimated the evidence in the eyes of the media so it would be widely reported and believed by the public. To make sure it was believed, top intelligence officials of the outgoing administration went on cable television to call the new president a Russian mole and Vladimir Putin his case officer.”

In the words of Harry Reid, it worked, didn’t it? So of course they’re trying to do something like it again. And they will until it fails, and they’re punished.