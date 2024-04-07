THAT’S WHO THEY ARE, THAT’S WHAT THEY DO: Legacy Media Tries to Suppress Damaging Information. “Rather than dealing with the underlying issue of non-citizens registering to vote, the AP goes on at length about the number of people on social media platforms, primarily Twitter (or ‘X’ if you insist) who use pseudonyms rather than their real names. They heavily imply that this is largely a right-wing phenomenon, despite the fact that there are plenty of anonymous lefties out there posting as well. . . . Keep your eyes open for more of this. It’s part of a much larger pattern. After endlessly accusing Donald Trump and his supporters of trying to steal the 2020 election, the leftist legacy media is laying the groundwork for muddying the waters of the 2024 election in the event that the polls prove to be accurate and Joe Biden manages to lose. The closer we get to November, the more of this you are likely to see.”

The legacy media has declined from trying to persuade people who disagree, to trying to intimidate people who disagree, to simply trying to give their own people some excuse to stay on the plantation.