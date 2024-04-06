I THINK WE ALL KNOW: Why is DOJ Slow-Walking the Case Against a Would-Be Trans Assassin? “It’s not hard to imagine the Biden Justice Department being reluctant to bang the gavel and lay a harsh sentence on someone identifying as transgender in the middle of an election. That’s particularly true if the offender was objecting to Roe being overturned while Biden is running on an ‘abortion rights’ platform.”
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.