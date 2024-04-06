JOHN HINDERAKER: Rutgers, Rampant Anti-Semitism, and the Democrats. “‘Globalize the intifada’ means that no Jew should ever be able to live in safety, anywhere in the world.”

Plus: “Many liberals try to distance themselves from these pro-Hamas thugs, some of whom are Middle Easterners who never should have been let into the country. But the fact is that the anti-Semitic violence we are now seeing is of a piece with what liberals often do, when they can get away with it. The Democratic Party has been a party of violence for a long time, as this video reminds us. The current anti-Semitic variation is right at home in today’s Democratic Party.”