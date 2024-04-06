April 7, 2024

FAFO, VANDERBILT PROTEST EDITION. “A university spokeswoman said Vanderbilt couldn’t share how many students are facing expulsion or suspension related to the incident at Kirkland Hall, where students pushed past a community service officer to enter the administration building as part of a sit-in protest. But in an update to students and staff on Friday, Provost and Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs C. Cybele Raver said after a thorough review of the incident, including examination of evidence and interviews with students, administrators issued a range of findings and sanctions, including disciplinary probation as well as suspension and expulsion.”

Related: “WSMV reports that there were three expulsions and one suspension when the protest turned violent.

Busted by Community Notes:

Flashback: Father Hesburgh and Notre Dame in 1968.

Posted at 7:12 am by Glenn Reynolds