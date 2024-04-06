FAFO, VANDERBILT PROTEST EDITION. “A university spokeswoman said Vanderbilt couldn’t share how many students are facing expulsion or suspension related to the incident at Kirkland Hall, where students pushed past a community service officer to enter the administration building as part of a sit-in protest. But in an update to students and staff on Friday, Provost and Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs C. Cybele Raver said after a thorough review of the incident, including examination of evidence and interviews with students, administrators issued a range of findings and sanctions, including disciplinary probation as well as suspension and expulsion.”

Related: “WSMV reports that there were three expulsions and one suspension when the protest turned violent.

Busted by Community Notes:

I'm Jack Petocz, a 19 y/o activist that's been fighting for marginalized people for years. Yesterday, I was expelled from Vanderbilt University for peacefully protesting the genocide in Palestine. Vanderbilt will let sexual assaulters walk free, but expel passionate organizers. — Jack Petocz (@Jack_Petocz) April 6, 2024

Flashback: Father Hesburgh and Notre Dame in 1968.