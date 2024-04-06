IT WAS A MOVEMENT IN SEARCH OF FOLLOWERS: Jeffrey Carter: No Labels Fails. “No Labels also failed to understand the underlying currents in American politics. If there is a commonality behind the early Bernie Sanders supporters, the Ron Paul supporters, and the Tea Party movement it is to get big government and big corporate out of their lives. No Labels was for big government. Hence, it didn’t have what we call in the startup community, ‘product-market fit.'”