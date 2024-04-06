ON THE UPSIDE, A LOT OF THIS IS BECAUSE MEN ARE LIVING LONGER: Scientists Predict Prostate Cancer Cases to Double Within 20 Years.
Be thankful for small mercies: The article talks about “men” and not “people with prostates.”
