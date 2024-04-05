TODAY’S NAVY: “From FITREPs to the Shipyard, a culture of untruth bears fruit.” “Eventually the music will stop. We are now on the second generation of leaders who have been happy to ignore this systemic failure of performance as if it is a force of nature to endure, and not a creation of man that can be changed. If you are waiting for the uniformed leadership to speak clearly on this, you simply have not been paying attention. If you think the Executive Branch leadership will address this, you have not been awake the last 26-months. The only solution to this wholesale institutional failure will be in Congress.”