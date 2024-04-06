FIGHT THE POWER: Tim Scott leads black Republicans to court support for Trump amid VP speculation.

Related: No Endorsement: Biden Has Lost Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. “In 2020, Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson endorsed the Biden-Harris ticket in the presidential race. During an exclusive interview on Fox and Friends Friday morning, Johnson told host Will Cain that he sees himself as an independent voter. The endorsement of Biden was the first he ever made of a political candidate. Cain asked Johnson if he was happy about that endorsement now and with the current state of culture in America. He said no.”

UPDATE: Internet is Annoyed With Charlamagne Tha God’s Candace-Owens-Sounding Anti-DEI Rant.