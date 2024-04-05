COUPLES THAT DRINK TOGETHER, LIVE LONGER? “Couples who share similar drinking habits tend to live longer than those who don’t, according to a study of more than 9,000 people. This might sound like a suggestion to drink more with your partner, but the researchers from the University of Michigan warn against taking it too literally.”
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.